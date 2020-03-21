Sonam Kapoor comes out in support of Kanika Kapoor, gets trolled instead

Sonam Kapoor defends Kanika Kapoor

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, is receiving flak for not undergoing quarantine. After returning from UK, instead of practising self-isolation, the Baby Doll singer went on to attend parties and events. Amid severe criticism, Kanika found support from Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor.

The actor who is undergoing self-quarantine after returning from London last week took to Twitter to defend Kanika. She wrote,“Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi".

Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

However, this didn't go well with netizens, who replied to her with counter arguments. "Ma'am the biggest service to nation from u will be: pls don't tweet till we r fighting #COVID. Bas aap itna kar dijiye. Aren't u aware that @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @AmitShah & many other leaders & eminent citizens had cancelled Holi milan progs & requested others also," a user commented.

Ma'am the biggest service to nation from u will be: pls don't tweet till we r fighting #COVID. Bas aap itna kar dijiye.



Aren't u aware that @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia @AmitShah & many other leaders & eminent citizens had cancelled Holi milan progs & requested others also — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) March 21, 2020

"PM @narendramodi had said he's cancelled his holi plans, small little societies cancelled their holi plans, most people DID NOT PLAY HOLI. Stop defending the stupid. #KanikaKaCoronaCrime," wrote another.

PM @narendramodi had said he's cancelled his holi plans, small little societies cancelled their holi plans, most people DID NOT PLAY HOLI. Stop defending the stupid. #KanikaKaCoronaCrime — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 21, 2020

"Dear, #kanika came from London Everyone coming from abroad has been told to remain home-quarantined becoz even if one is not having symptoms,they can be carriers & can spread the virus & affect those who are weak & vulnerable & PM Modi had said no Holi & so I didn’t play Holi," wrote another user.

Dear, #kanika came from London



Everyone coming from abroad has been told to remain home-quarantined becoz even if one is not having symptoms,they can be carriers & can spread the virus & affect those who are weak & vulnerable



& PM Modi had said no Holi & so I didn’t play Holi — Pallavi (@pallavict) March 21, 2020

Kanika, who tested positive attended a party in Lucknow, in which former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, her MP son, Dushyant Singh and several other politicians were also present.

Allegedly Kanika hid her travel history. However, the singer refuted these reports. In an interview with TOI, she said: "There are these silly rumours that I hid in the washroom to skip screening. Tell me, how is it possible for a person to skip screening at immigration while coming on an international flight? I was properly screened at the Mumbai airport and I stayed in the city for a day. But since everything was closed and no work was happening (because of the industry lockdown due to the coronavirus spread), my parents suggested I come home. So I reached Lucknow on March 11 by the morning flight. And one can check, at that time there was no advisory issued by the government on anyone travelling from abroad to be under self-quarantine. So how can one expect me to do it, especially when I had been screened and had no health issues till I left Mumbai? In fact, I developed the symptoms only four days ago".