Mahaprabhu Jagannath to finally release in theatres after temporary ban in July

Mahaprabhu Jagannath, the animated film, is set to release in theatres after facing a temporary hurdle in July. The Supreme Court on July 17 declined to permit the film's immediate release during the ongoing Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, but allowed the makers to release it on or after July 28, after the festival concluded.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath to finally release in theatres

Mahaprabhu Jagannath was previously slated for release in July, during the Rath Yatra. However, its release was briefly halted after objections were raised over the portrayal of Lord Jagannath in the film. The matter reached the Supreme Court, which permitted the release of the film after July 28.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath will release in theatres on September 4, on the occasion of Janmashtami. Ticket windows have been made available on platforms. A media screening has also been arranged on September 3 in Delhi. The film has a runtime of 1 hour 44 minutes.

What is the controversy around Mahaprabhu Jagannath?

The controversy began after production house Ele Animations released the teaser of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on June 6, announcing that the animated film would hit theatres on July 10. Soon after, objections were raised over the portrayal of Lord Jagannath in the film.

According to Live Law, concerns were raised by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), which manages the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri. Following the objections, the filmmakers arranged a special screening for Puri Gajapati Maharaja and members of the SJTA.

During the screening, several objections were reportedly raised over scenes that allegedly depicted stories that were not in line with established Jagannath traditions and the deity's spiritual history. The filmmakers subsequently assured the Maharaja and the SJTA that suggested changes would be incorporated to ensure that the film remained aligned with religious beliefs, traditions and cultural values.

However, petitioners later told the Orissa High Court that the producers proceeded with plans to release the film on July 17 without making the required or substantial changes. They also sought cancellation of the certification granted to the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Supreme Court allows release after July 28

The matter eventually reached the Supreme Court, which on July 17 refused to allow Mahaprabhu Jagannath to release immediately during the ongoing Rath Yatra. However, the apex court permitted the filmmakers to release the animated film on or after July 28, once the festival had concluded.

The Supreme Court also issued notices to the Centre, the Odisha government, the CBFC, the SJTA and other parties while hearing an appeal against the Orissa High Court's interim order staying the film's release.

Earlier, the Orissa High Court had observed that the objections concerning the portrayal of Lord Jagannath required detailed judicial scrutiny before the film could be released. The film was originally scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 17, while a Delhi screening planned for July 16 was also postponed.

The case was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana after senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for the filmmakers, sought an urgent hearing.

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