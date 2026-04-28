Box office report [April 27, 2026]: Dhurandhar 2, Michael, Bhooth Bangla and others

New Delhi:

At the Indian Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 is currently raking in crores of rupees. Meanwhile, films like Bhoot Bangla and Ginny Weds Sunny 2 are also in the race to earn revenue. In addition to these, find out how much the South Indian film Dacoit and the Hollywood film Michael earned on Monday.

How ​​much did Bhoot Bangla earn in 11 days?

Akshay Kumar’s film Bhoot Bangla collected Rs 3.65 crore on its 11th day of release, that is, on Monday. In comparison, the film had earned Rs 12.50 crore on its tenth day. The film's total earnings to date have now reached Rs 117.05 crore.

The run ends for Ginny Weds Sunny 2

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 was released recently. On its fourth day, the film earned Rs 13 lakh, whereas it had earned Rs 38 lakh on its third day. The film's total collection so far stands at Rs 1.33 crore. This film has proven to be a failure at the box office; its collections dwindled to mere lakhs within just a few days.

How ​​was Monday for Michael?

The Hollywood film titled Michael was released on Friday. On its fourth day, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore at the Indian box office. The film's total earnings have now reached Rs 18.75 crore. This film is a biopic of Michael Jackson, and the craze for it is evident among Indian audiences as well.

How ​​much did Dhurandhar 2 and Dacoit earn?

It has been 40 days since the release of the film Dhurandhar 2. On Monday, this film earned Rs 1.05 crore. Consequently, the film's total collection has now reached Rs 1,131.64 crore.

Separately, the earnings of the South Indian film Dacoit have dropped to the lakhs. On its 18th day of release, the film earned only Rs 24 lakh. The film's total collection to date stands at Rs 35.48 crore. Even after so many days, this film has failed to join the coveted Rs 50-crore club.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan release date: Is Thalapathy Vijay's last film finally hitting theatres?