Arun Govil reminisces 'Ramayan Ki Yaadein' with rare picture featuring co-star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala

Arun Govil shares photo with co-star Dipika Chikhlia

Arun Govil, our onscreen Ram went back to the memory lane and brought a pure gold for his fans. The actor shared a monochrome picture with his co-star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who played the character of Sita in the mythological show, Ramayan. Along with the photo, Arun Govil wrote, "Ramayan Ki Yaadein". In the picture, both Dipika and Arun can be seen smiling with all their hearts. While the actress is wearing a saree, Arun is in a white kurta. Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan also starring Sunil Lahiri, Arvind Trivedi, Dara Singh and Lalita Pawar first aired on Doordarshan in 1987. Ramayan is currently being re-telecast on Doordarshan amid lockdown.

A couple of days back, Dipika took to Instagram to share an epic photo of the Ramayan cast and crew. "Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew. Sagar saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ... Barring Ravan, almost all were there. Only when we look back, do we know what all we have left behind. So many of the cast no more. RIP to them all," Dipika captioned the picture.

Earlier a clip of Ramanand Sagar from his own show Ramayan went viral on the internet. Ramanand Sagar had a cameo in the episode in which Ayodhya and the entire world is rejoicing the return of Lord Ram after 14 years of exile.

In a week after the show went on air, Ramayan acquired the top spot on the BARC TRP list as the highest-ever rating show for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) program since 2015. Interestingly, even after the second week, the show yet again managed to gain the highest TRPs in both the GEC Urban and Rural segment.



In the latest trends released by Yahoo, search for Ramayan sprung up after it was re-telecast on Doordarshan during Lockdown. The Ramanand Sagar's show beat movies such as Contagion, Good Newwz, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and hit reality show Bigg Boss.

