Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 49-year-old Qawwali finds new life in Mirzapur: The Movie climax

Mirzapur: The Movie has been released in theatres and is garnering a tremendous response from the audience. The Mirzapur series had already seen three successful seasons; consequently, when the makers announced a film adaptation, fans eagerly awaited its arrival. Now that the film is out in cinemas, it is drawing a massive audience response, having crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in just four days.

The film's songs are also being widely appreciated by music enthusiasts. Amid this, a copyright controversy arose regarding the song Shoorveer, though it was quickly resolved. Now, another song from the film is making headlines: Mirzapur: The Movie features Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's iconic Qawwali, Saanson Ki Mala, which is currently garnering significant attention.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 49-year-old Qawwali in Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie includes the Qawwali Saanson Ki Mala Pe, immortalised by the voice of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, which appears during the film's mid-credits sequence. As soon as this song plays in the crime thriller, it instantly evokes memories of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan for listeners. The new version of Saanson Ki Mala Pe featured in Mirzapur: The Movie blends Nusrat Sahib's vocals with the modern musical arrangements of Madhur Sharma and Vaibhav Pani.

Breathing life into the climax of Mirzapur: The Movie

Released on August 31, this song is part of the climax sequence in Mirzapur: The Movie. It plays during a scene that references Beena Tripathi and her former lover. Audiences have highly praised the filmmakers for choosing this song for the climax; many have even hailed it as one of the film's finest moments. Others have declared this new version a hit, and the song is currently trending again on social media.

The connection to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan originally sang the Qawwali Saanson Ki Mala Pe in 1977. This Qawwali also highlights Nusrat's connection to India. In fact, during his first visit in 1979, Bollywood showman Raj Kapoor invited Nusrat to perform at the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, where he captivated the audience with this Qawwali. It was later included in one of Nusrat's commercial albums.

Watch the song here:

The composition is often associated with Mirabai, as its language and imagery are steeped in devotion to Krishna. However, according to Sufinama, the lines Saanson Ki Mala Par Simroon Nis-Din Piya Ka Naam are the work of poet Tufail Hoshiarpuri and contain references to Shyam, Mohan, Vrindavan and Gokul.

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