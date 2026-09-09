Arijit Singh to watch Bigg Boss for the first time for friend Qazi Touqeer: 'Apna rockstar hai udhar'

The much-awaited reality TV show Bigg Boss has returned with its 20th season. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show kicked off with its grand premiere on September 6, 2026, with 16 contestants entering the house. Celebrities including Kanika Mann, Isha Rikhi and Qazi Touqeer, among others, are part of the new season. However, within just a few days, singer and Fame Gurukul contestant Qazi Touqeer has grabbed the audience's attention with his singing.

Several videos featuring his antics from the show and live feed have gone viral. Qazi has been seen singing songs, getting into feuds with other contestants and keeping several housemates awake at night. His catchphrase, "I'm a Rockstar baby, aau!”, has also gone viral. Now, popular playback singer Arijit Singh has extended his support to Qazi Touqeer.

Arijit Singh to watch Bigg Boss for the first time for friend Qazi Touqeer

For the unversed, Arijit Singh and Qazi Touqeer share a connection that dates back to the 2005 reality show Fame Gurukul, where they appeared together. Taking to his X handle on Wednesday, Arijit Singh wrote, "I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar (Our rockstar Qazi is in the house)." Take a look:

(Image Source : X: ARIJIT SINGH)Screengrab showing Ariji Singh's X post.

Who is Qazi Touqeer?

Qazi Touqeer is a singer who became a household name after winning the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. The singer, who defeated Arijit Singh during the competition, has now made his comeback to the reality show space 22 years after his big win.

The 41-year-old singer-actor has also appeared in the music video of Afghan Jalebi, a popular song from the 2015 film Phantom. Featuring Katrina Kaif, the song became a hit soon after its release. It must be noted that Qazi was not the singer who lent his voice to the track.

Qazi Touqeer's Fame Gurukul journey

Qazi rose to fame after winning the singing reality show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. The two were announced as the winners on October 20, 2005, and were later popularly known as the "Fame Jodi".

The singing reality show also featured a young Arijit Singh among its contestants. He later went on to become one of the most popular playback singers in the country.

What did Qazi do after Fame Gurukul?

After their Fame Gurukul victory, Qazi and Ruprekha released an album titled Yeh Pal. Qazi also recorded songs including Karu Kya and Hero. He later explored acting and was cast in Take Off. However, the film was never released. Years later, Qazi made an appearance in the Afghan Jalebi music video, adding another notable credit to his career.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

The Hindi version of Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss 20, streams every day exclusively on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors at 10.30 pm.

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What is Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer's connection with Afghan Jalebi?