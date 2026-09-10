Hanuman Ansh beats Dhurandhar's record in fifth week as Mirzapur: The Movie continues strong run

Bollywood film Mirzapur: The Movie is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Within just four days of its release, the film had already grossed over Rs 100 crore. On the other hand, Hanuman Ansh is maintaining steady earnings at the box office.

How much has Hanuman Ansh earned?

It has been over a month since the release of Hanuman Ansh, yet the film continues to draw audiences to theatres. However, the release of Mirzapur: The Movie has had a slight impact on its earnings. The film recorded earnings of Rs 22 crore on its 31st day. On the 32nd day, it collected Rs 10 crore. On the 33rd day of its release, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 10.75 crore. On the 34th day, the film collected Rs 10.25 crore. So far, the film has amassed a total box office collection of Rs 153.13 crore.

Set a major record in the fifth week

While the total earnings of Hanuman Ansh stand at Rs 153.13 crore, remarkably, Rs 80.25 crore of that amount was earned in the fifth week alone. With this, it has become the highest-grossing film in its fifth week. Previously, this record was held by Dhurandhar, which had earned Rs 51.25 crore in its fifth week.

Hanuman Ansh weekly earnings:

First week: Rs 1.08 crore

Second week: Rs 40 lakh

Third week: Rs 10.40 crore

Fourth week: Rs 61 crore

Fifth week: Rs 80.25 crore (in six days)

How much did Mirzapur: The Movie earn?

After its OTT run, Mirzapur: The Movie is now captivating audiences in cinemas as well. It features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu in lead roles, while Ravi Kishan appears as the villain this time. The film has done impressive business in its very first week.

It recorded a collection of Rs 25.75 crore on its opening day. On the second day, the film earned Rs 32 crore. On the third day, the film's earnings rose, and it collected Rs 36 crore. On the fourth day, the film's collection stood at Rs 16 crore. On the fifth day of its release, it earned Rs 15.60 crore. On the sixth day, the film earned Rs 12.30 crore.

With this, Mirzapur: The Movie has amassed a total box office collection of Rs 137.65 crore so far.

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