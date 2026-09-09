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Is Samay Raina dating Sharon Verma? India's Got Latent host finally breaks silence

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Samay Raina has finally reacted to the dating rumours with stand-up comedian Sharon Verma. During an Instagram Q&A, the comedian responded to a fan's question and answered. Find out what he said.

Samay Raina
Samay Raina Image Source : YT: Samay Raina

Comedian and India's Got Latent host Samay Raina has finally addressed the dating rumours surrounding him and fellow comedian Sharon Verma. The rumours grew after the two appeared together on the comedy show and shared playful moments, making fans wonder if they were dating. However, Samay has now put the rumours to rest. 

Is Samay Raina dating Sharon Verma? 

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, the comedian invited fans to ask him "genuine questions". One Instagram user directly asked, "Are you dating Sharon?" Responding to the question, Samay denied the speculation and wrote, "No brother, just internet doing its thing (sic)." Take a look below:

India Tv - Samay Raina's Instagram Story.
(Image Source : SAMAY RAINA'S INSTAGRAM STORY. )Samay Raina's Instagram Story.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: 

Bhuvan Bam confirms appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, shares glimpse from shoot

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