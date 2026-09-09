Is Samay Raina dating Sharon Verma? India's Got Latent host finally breaks silence

Comedian and India's Got Latent host Samay Raina has finally addressed the dating rumours surrounding him and fellow comedian Sharon Verma. The rumours grew after the two appeared together on the comedy show and shared playful moments, making fans wonder if they were dating. However, Samay has now put the rumours to rest.

Is Samay Raina dating Sharon Verma?

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, the comedian invited fans to ask him "genuine questions". One Instagram user directly asked, "Are you dating Sharon?" Responding to the question, Samay denied the speculation and wrote, "No brother, just internet doing its thing (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : SAMAY RAINA'S INSTAGRAM STORY. )Samay Raina's Instagram Story.

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