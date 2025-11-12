Amitabh Bachchan drives by himself to meet old friend Dharmendra at his Juhu bungalow | Watch Amitabh Bachchan was recently spotted driving his own car to meet his longtime friend and co-star Dharmendra at the latter’s Juhu bungalow. Dharmendra was dicharged from the hospital on November 12.

Amitabh Bachchan had refrained from reacting to Dharmendra's hospitalisation - until now. The 83-year-old actor drove himself to his Sholay co-star's Juhu bungalow to meet him after the latter was discharged from the hospital earlier today.

In their career spanning decades, both Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra have starred in as many as four films together, namely Ram Balram, Sholay, Hum Kaun Hai? and Chupke Chupke.

Amitabh Bachchan arrives to meet Dharmendra

Amitabh Bachchan was clicked outside Dharmendra's Juhu bungalow on the evening of November 12, the same day the Apne actor was discharged from the hospital. The KBC 17 host drove himself to meet Dharmendra at his home. Take a look:

When Amitabh Bachchan said he often reaches out to Dharmendra for advice

In a throwback footage posted by Wilderness Films India Ltd, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his friendship with Dharmendra. He said in Hindi, "If we [he and Dharmendra] didn't enjoy it, we would not work together. Yes, Dharmendra is a friend of mine and I often go to him for advice. While working in films, several times, certain situations arise where I don't understand how to go about a particular situation. Then I reach out to my friend for advice. He advises me and shows me the path ahead."

Dharmendra health latest update

On the morning of November 12, Dharmendra's family issued an official statement on his health. The note read: "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

