Amitabh Bachchan joins hands with Sony TV to provide aid to film industry workers

Amitabh Bachchan extends support to film industry workers

Amitabh Bachchan has joined hands with Kalyan Jewellers and SonyTV to provide aid to the film industry workers and technicians amid the coronavirus lockdown. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share an official statement released by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). "On behalf of more than 5 lakh workers and technicians of the entire media and entertainment industry in Maharashtra, we would like to express our immense gratitude to the all India film employees confederation, legendary filmmaker Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Kalyan Jewellers and Sony Entertainment Television who have come forward to provide aid for the COVID-19 relief fund in form of 1 lakh coupons of Big Bazaar worth Rs 1500 each amounting to the total of Rs 15 crore for the daily wage workers of the media and entertainment industry all over India," FWICE said in its media release.

The country is in lockdown until May 3 to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Amitabh compared human beings in lockdown to caged animals in his blog post. He added that once the lockdown phase is over, we might feel hesitant to step out of our homes.

"The process of 'working from home' bears fruit each day.. and when the day arrives, for arrive it will, when the doors shall open.. there could be hesitant indulgence on whether to step out or not. cage an animal for years and years and years, and then suddenly one day just open the doors and see its reaction.. it looks out the door, takes a hesitant step out. glances up at it keeper with that puzzled expression.. what.. you mean I can actually leave.. seriously?" he wrote.

Big B further opined: "We are in the same syndrome.. all of us. most of the initiation has already begun.. wire it, cut the paperwork, draft it and mail, ConCall it na.. ya ya he'll be at home -- no one''s stepping out. etc., etc., etc..."

