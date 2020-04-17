Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosting sister Shaheen amid lockdown? Mom Soni Razdan spills the beans

Earlier, a video of Alia and Ranbir went viral on social media suggesting that the couple has moved in together during the lockdown.

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have moved in together to spend time during the lockdown. It was assumed that Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt is also staying with them. Reason-her Instagram posts. Shaheen would often share photos of Alia cooking food in the kitchen. This made her fans think that Bhatt sisters are living together amid lockdown.

However, this is not the case. Their mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan confirmed that Shaheen and Alia are living separately. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Soni shared details about what her girls are doing during quarantine.

When the veteran actress was asked if her daughters are watching the reruns of her show Buniyaad which are currently being telecast on Doordarshan, Soni said: “Alia and Shaheen live separately but I have told them to watch it. I have no idea whether they are or not. I am sure, they will. I think they will enjoy it because they both love anything which has depth".

Talking about how Shaheen and Alia are keeping themselves busy, Soni said, "Shaheen is busy writing, Alia has taken an online writing course and reading. They do their daily exercises. They are also cooking and doing all those things that they normally don’t get a chance to do. Both of them are cooking some meals, as well. Both of them are chipping in and doing a little bit they can do. It’s not a question of keeping busy, it’s doing what’s required. Everybody is doing their stuff, they are no exceptions to that.”

Earlier a video of Alia and Ranbir went viral on social media suggesting that the couple has moved in together during the lockdown. Later, the couple was seen in a short film Family which aimed at spreading the message of social distancing during the pandemic. Ad filmmaker Prasoon Pandey had revealed that Alia and Ranbir shot each other’s parts for the video.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage