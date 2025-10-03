'Asked for nudes': Akshay Kumar opens up about daughter Nitara’s online predator scare Akshay Kumar shared how his daughter Nitara was asked for nude photos while playing an online game, highlighting the dangers children face in digital spaces. At Cyber Awareness Month 2025, he urged schools to include weekly cyber safety lessons for kids.

New Delhi:

When we think about online games, we often picture harmless fun or social interaction. But for 13-year-old Nitara, daughter of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, a gaming session turned into a chilling display of how vulnerable children are in digital spaces. At the Cyber Awareness Month 2025 launch in Maharashtra, Akshay disclosed that an unknown user messaged his daughter during gameplay, asking her to send nude photos.

This alarming statement from a public figure is a stark reminder: cyber predators don’t wait for perfect conditions. Narrating the incident, the actor said his daughter was playing the online video game a few months ago, when she encountered an unknown person who initially sent friendly and encouraging messages.

What happened with Akshay Kumar's daughter

At the Cyber Awareness Month 2025, Akshay shared, "I want to tell you all a small incident which happened at my house a few months back. My daughter was playing a video game, and there are some video games that you can play with someone. You are playing with an unknown stranger."

"While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there...Then a message came, Are you male or female? So she replied Female. And then he sent a message. Can you send me nude pictures of yours? It was my daughter. She switched off the whole thing and she went and told my wife. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime... I would request the Chief Minister that in our Maharashtra state, every week in the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth standards, there should be a period called cyber period where children should be explained about it. You all know that this crime is becoming big"

Following the horrifying ordeal, Nitara immediately switched off the device and informed her mother. Rather than stay silent, Akshay used the moment to highlight how fast these threats arise in children’s digital interactions.

The revelation by Akshay Kumar is painful but necessary. In 2025, when online games and interactions are a normal part of children’s lives, digital safety can’t be an afterthought.

(With PTI Inputs)