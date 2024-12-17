After Sonakshi, now her father Shatrughan Sinha slams Mukesh Khanna over KBC incident

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonakshi Sinha recently slammed Mukesh Khanna over his remarks on her upbringing.

Mukesh Khanna recently slammed Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi over her upbringing and lack of knowledge on Ramayana when she failed to answer a question related to the Hindu epic in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In reply to Mukesh Khanna's recent interview, the Dabangg star took to her Instagram handle and slammed the Shaktimaan fame after his comment went viral on social media. But did you know this is not the first time Mukesh Khanna criticised Sonakshi over the matter and a few years ago Sonakshi's father also reacted on the same back in 2020.

When Shatrughan Sinha defended Sonakshi

In a talk with Bollywood Hungama, without naming anyone Shatrughan Sinha said, ''I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayana. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?''

''I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayana doesn't disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn't need a certificate of approval from anyone,'' he further said.

How it all started?

For those late to the story, Sonakshi Sinha in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati was asked a question on Ramayana. The question was, ''According to the Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb from whom?'' Host Amitabh Bachchan also playfully teased her on her inefficiency to answer a 'simple' question on Ramayana.

