Raj Kundra finally breaks silence over controversy around allegations of pornography production

Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has been in the news in recent years for all the wrong reasons. He was first embroiled in a controversy over allegations of pornography production and now the businessman has finally broken his silence on the matter after three years. In an interview with ANI, Raj Kundra explained why he had refrained from addressing the public allegations until now. ''Silence is bliss. But when it comes to family and when family members are involved, I feel I should come out and speak. When I stay quiet, people think I'm hiding something. And people should realize the truth,'' he said.

Denying allegations of being involved in any production of pornography, he added, ''Till date, I have not been a part of any pornography, any production, nothing to . with porn at all. When this allegation came to light, it was very hurtful. The reason the bail happened was because there were no facts or evidence to this. I know I have not done anything wrong. As far as running an App is concerned, there was a listed company in my son's name and we used to provide technology services. We provided technology services to my brother-in-law's company Kenrin, in which he had launched an App running from the UK, it was bold for sure, it was made for the older audience, these were A-rated films but they were not pornographic at all...As far as my involvement is concerned, it is purely been a technology provider...Let a girl come forward who says that I have met Raj Kundra or worked in any of his movies, or has Raj Kundra ever produced any movie...Media says Raj Kundra is the kingpin of all 13 Apps, I am involved in the participation of software technology only and nothing wrong was being run in that App.''

''I have full faith in the judiciary. If I'm guilty, charge me; if I'm not, discharge me. Being away from my family and fighting in court was difficult. But I am confident I will win this case because I know I didn't do anything wrong. After being kept in detention for 63 days, being granted bail would not have been possible if there was any truth to the matter. I thank the judiciary system for that. It restored my faith, a little. I am confident that I will win this case because I know I didn't do anything wrong. But those 63 days, the damage to my reputation, and the allegations against my family will never be undone. The respect we lost will never come back. But I have to keep fighting, and I'm hoping that after all this, justice will be served and the truth will come out,'' he further said.

Not only this, Raj Kundra also revealed that he had written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), providing names of persons that he believed were behind the 'conspiracy' to 'damage his reputation'. Karma will be served. Justice will be served. For those late to the story, Raj Kundra is also facing scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged ongoing money laundering investigation.

(With ANI inputs)

