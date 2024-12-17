Is Varun Dhawan's Baby John a remake of Atlee Kumar's Theri? Actor spills the beans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan's Baby John will release on December 5, 2024.

Varun Dhawan is all set to feature in Keeles' directorial Baby John, which will hit the big screens on December 25, 2024, on the occasion of Christmas. Since the film is co-produced by Atlee Kumar, fans of the actor started speculating that the upcoming film might be the official remake of the filmmaker's 2016 release titled Theri. Refuting such claims, Varun has now come forward and said that Baby John is not a scene-by-scene remake of the film but an 'adaptation'.

In an interview with India Today, Varun Dhawan said that Atlee came with the script, which had a lot to be changed due to the 'geography of the film'. He also said that people who are expecting a book-by-book remake of Theri will be disappointed.

''When Atlee came with this film, there was a reason behind it, and he said that we had to change a lot of the geography of the film. We have to use it as an adaptation and not really a proper remake, and I think that's what's done,'' he said.

''Like you see, a lot of the frames and a lot of the story angles are different. So, if someone comes in expecting a book-by-book remake, they will be disappointed because that's not what the film is. It's an adaptation. We're not running away from that, but it's more of an adaptation,'' he added.

About the film

Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keethy Suresh in pivotal roles. Baby John is Varun's 18th film as a lead and was originally titled VD18. The music of the film is composed by Thaman S. In the film, Varun Dhawan played Satya Verma who is a senior police officer. He fakes his death and goes underground to raise his daughter, Khushi, after a personal tragic incident.