Actors who brought Kargil heroes to life on screen They didn’t just act — they carried legacies. These stars stepped into the shoes of Kargil heroes and gave India stories to remember forever.

Several Bollywood actors have portrayed the role of brave Indian soldiers on the big screen to tell the stories of Kargil war heroes. They not only pay tribute to the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1999 Kargil War but also offer viewers a glimpse into the challenges faced by these real-life warriors. For those who may not know, the Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to observe India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War in 1999.

Actors who played the role of Kargil heroes on the big screen

From Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah to Abhishek Bachchan in LOC: Kargil, a look at the actors who won audience hearts by their intense performances.

Siddharth Malhotra - Shershaah

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra played the role of PVC awardee Indian soldier Capt. Vikram Batra. The action epic war drama film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and also features Kiara Advani and Shiv Panditt in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 8.3, the film is available to stream on Prime Video.

Abhishek Bachchan - LOC: Kargil

The action war drama film 'LOC: Kargil' was released in 2003 and was co-written and directed by JP Dutta. The film features a stellar cast which includes Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna and others in the lead roles. In this film, the Kaalidhar Laapata actor Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Capt. Vikram Batra (13 JAK Rifles) and his performance in the film were loved by the audience.

Hrithik Roshan - Lakshya

Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Lakshya' is based on a story written by Javed in response to discussions with several veterans and army officers from the 1999 Kargil War. It features Hrithik Roshan, Preity G Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. In this film, Hrithik Roshan portrayed the role of a lazy young man who comes from a wealthy family and joins the Indian Army. The story continues when he turns into a battlefield hero as the war breaks out.

Shahid Kapoor - Mausam

The 2011 film 'Mausam' featuring Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Sonam Kapoor is not solely based on the Kargil War, but it has some significant events related to it. The romantic war drama film is directed by Pankaj Kapur. In this film, Shahid Kapoor played the role of Squadron Leader Harinder "Harry" Singh.

