Daayra, Vibe, Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur: The Movie and Resident Evil box office report for September 18

The Friday box office saw a mix of new releases and films already running in theatres. While Daayra, VIBE and Resident Evil began their theatrical journeys, Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie continued to add to their overall collections.

The day's numbers, however, were not evenly split. Here is how the five films performed on September 18, according to Sacnilk.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

Hanuman Ansh continued to lead the day's collection among the five films. The film earned Rs 5 crore India net on Day 43, taking its total India net collection to Rs 248.38 crore, as per Sacnilk. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has now remained in theatres for more than six weeks, with its latest collection adding to an already substantial domestic total.

Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection

Mirzapur: The Movie also continued its run on September 18. The film collected Rs 2.75 crore India net on Day 15, according to Sacnilk. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 206.20 crore.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee and Rasika Dugal, among others.

Resident Evil box office collection

Resident Evil was one of the three films making its theatrical debut on Friday. The Hollywood release opened with an India net collection of Rs 2.50 crore, according to Sacnilk. Its total India net collection currently stands at Rs 2.50 crore, while the India gross collection on Day 1 was Rs 3 crore.

VIBE box office collection

VIBE also opened in theatres on September 18. The film recorded Rs 1.50 crore India net on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. With its Day 1 earnings, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 1.50 crore.

Daayra box office collection

Daayra had a quieter opening compared with the other films in this report. Sacnilk reported an India net collection of Rs 0.90 crore on Day 1. The film's total India net collection stands at Rs 0.90 crore, while its India gross collection was Rs 1.08 crore.

Apart from these films, Hari Ka Om, Haiwaan, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tony, Insidious: Out of The Further and Fall 2: Deadpoint are also running in theatres.

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