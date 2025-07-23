Saiyaara movie ending explained: Why it hits so hard Still confused about the Saiyaara ending? We break down the final scenes and whether it ends on a happy or heartbreaking note—no spoilers held back.

New Delhi:

Mohit Suri's latest romantic drama film 'Saiyaara' is making a lot of money at the box office. This Bollywood film features two debutants, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, in the lead roles. The Hindi-language film 'Saiyaara' is the much-talked-about youth romance film now, and its box office numbers are proof. According to the industry tracker, the film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its sixth day. At present, the film's total earning at the Indian box office stands at Rs 145.09 crore.

Across India, fans have been seen crying, screaming, and even fainting during the screenings of 'Saiyaara'. For those who haven't watched this film yet and are wondering about its ending, this article is for you. Read on to know the ending of this romantic drama.

Why everyone's talking about Saiyaara

The film has been receiving good response from the audience, and critics have given this film an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10. Both actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda deliver a good performance, and the climax of this left viewers teary-eyed but hopeful.

This movie starts with some heartbreaking scenes. With a hint of film like 'Kabir Singh, Ahaan Panday's persona feels like a ticking time bomb, angry, addicted to smoking, and ready to blow up at any second. His entrance sequence conveys this restlessness and fierceness even before we see his face. On the other hand, Aneet Padda appears to be an angel on this earth. Her entrance creates an intriguing and alluring impression.

Meet the cast of Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday to Aneet Padda

In this film, Ahaan Panday plays the role of Krish Kapoor, a singer with a tragic history. On the other hand, Aneet Padda can be seen playing the role of Vaani Batra, who is a journalist, works in a media company, and loves to write poetry. However, Vaani's life turned upside down when her fiancé, Mahesh (played by Shaan Groverr), left her on their wedding day. The other cast members include Alam Khan, who can be seen as KV, Krish's devoted companion and emotional support system. Varun Badola portrays Krish's drunken and emotionally aloof father, Ashook Kapoor, while Geeta Agarwal Sharma and Rajesh Kumar represent Vaani's parents.

What is Saiyaara about? The story behind the love

The film revolves around the story of two individuals, Krish and Vaani. Krish Kapoor is a talented musician who is trying to make his name in the music industry. While Vaani Batra loves to write, she buries her gift for poetry after her wedding-day heartbreak. She meets Krish when she works as a journalist for a media company six months later.

However, Krish discovers Vaani's poetry by chance and is astounded by its depth. He convinces her to write something for his upcoming single. A soft and lovely bond begins to develop as they start working together. Unaware of it, they end up becoming each other's healing space; Krish finds emotional stability and purpose in their relationship, and Vaani rediscovers her creative voice. Their collaboration gradually develops into a loving partnership.

But life is not always a bed of roses. As the story continues, Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's, where short-term memory, including her recollections of Krish, is being erased by the disease. She initially hides her illness, but as it gets worse, she begins to confuse Krish for her ex (Mahesh). She even lashes out at Krish with a knife and urges him to leave in front of Mahesh.

Despite her heartbreak, Krish remains determined. In the meantime, Vaani composes the song Saiyaara in secret, putting everything of her heartbreak and love into it, and then she vanishes.

Does Saiyaara have a happy ending or not?

The song turns into a symbol of eternal affection and becomes a worldwide success. After one year, in the hopes that she will hear the song 'Saiyaara', Krish keeps performing it at every event. He then discovers a viral video with Vaani in the background while getting ready for a big event in London. After calling off his concert, Krish searches for her and eventually finds her in a Manali ashram.

There, he receives a heartfelt letter from her in which she wrote, "Mera na hona, tumhare bade hone ka wajah banega," explaining how her absence would help him grow in the music industry. She admits to recalling, in flashes, the pain she caused him - but assures she will always love him.

Krish finally finds Vaani sitting on a bench, writing. She doesn’t recognise him at first. But he gently reawakens shared memories - like their early days playing cricket - until something clicks. Her eyes light up. She remembers. And with that, Krish promises to carry their love forward - through pain, through responsibility, through all odds. The film ends with the two getting married and Krish performing at Wembley, affirming their love in front of the world.

Unlike most of the depressing love stories in Mohit Suri's filmography, this film definitely has a happy ending.

Also Read: Kannappa OTT release: What we know so far