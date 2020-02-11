Academy includes Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali, AR Rahman's Jai Ho in Oscar montages

India found its moment at the 92nd Oscars after the Academy celebrated Satyajit Ray's 1955 classic "Pather Panchali" and musician A R Rahman's Oscar-winning song "Jai Ho" in its montage videos. Ray's film, the first part of his critically-acclaimed "The Apu Trilogy", is hailed as one of the most iconic films made in India. The movie, which marked the directorial debut of the legendary filmmaker, explores the childhood of a young Bengali named Apu who aspires to be a writer.

The montage of international films also featured shots of movies such "Amour", "The Intouchables", "A Separation", "In The Mood Of Love" and "Amelie", among others. Ray was felicitated with an Honorary Award at the 64th Academy Awards in 1991 before his demise in April 1992.

Rahman had created history in 2009 after he bagged two Oscars -- best original score and best original song -- for Danny Boyle's India-set "Slumdog Millionaire". Tracks such as "Eye of the tiger" from "Rocky", "My heart will go on" from "Titanic", "I Have Nothing" from "The Bodyguard" and "Ghost" featured in the montage for original score.

The 92nd Academy Awards saw South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" emerge as the big winner of the night.

The film, which had its India premiere at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), bagged four Oscars -- best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film awards.

