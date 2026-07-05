'I, Gauri Spratt, take Aamir Khan…': Inside video from couple's registry captures their heartfelt vow exchange

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got officially married on Sunday, July 5. The couple got married in a private civil ceremony held at the actor's Bandra residence with only close family members and friends in attendance.

A glimpse from the ceremony has now surfaced online. Imran Khan's girlfriend, Lekha Washington, shared an unseen video from the wedding on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a rare look at one of the most personal moments from the couple's special day.

Gauri Spratt exchanges vows with Aamir Khan

In the video, Gauri is seen exchanging her wedding vows with Aamir. Looking at him, she says, "I, Gauri Spratt, take Aamir Khan, my protector, my shelter, as my lawful husband." As soon as she finished speaking and looked at Aamir, he gently kissed her hand as the guests cheered for the couple and clapped.

(Image Source : IG: @LEKHAWASHINGTON)Aamir Khan kissed Gauri Spratt's hand as she read wedding vows.

In another Instagram story, she also shared a group picture with Imran Khan. For the event, she was seen dressed in a pink saree.

(Image Source : IG: @LEKHAWASHINGTON)Screengrab taken from Lekha Washington's Instagram story.

Aamir Khan's first public appearance after wedding

Earlier on Sunday, Aamir Khan was seen outside his residence as he bid farewell to MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, who had attended the wedding celebrations. Before making his way back inside, Aamir stopped to greet the paparazzi with folded hands. He opted for a white bandhgala kurta teamed with a traditional dhoti, keeping his look simple and elegant. Have a look at the video here:

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's first wedding picture

The first official picture from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's intimate wedding was released online, where the couple can be seen signing the marriage register in the presence of their children, close family members and a few guests.

For the special occasion, Aamir Khan was seen in a classic white bandhgala, while Gauri looked elegant in an ivory lehenga choli paired with statement jewellery. In the picture, Aamir's son, Azad Rao Khan, and Gauri's son were seen present.

Also Read: Aamir Khan greets media with folded hands, makes first appearance after marrying Gauri Spratt