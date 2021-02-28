Image Source : IMDB 5 fascinating shows that will make you question everything you believe to be true

When German philosopher, Friedrich Nietzsche claimed, ‘God is Dead’, he had no idea he was on the verge of changing the perception of religion – forever. The presence of God and all things otherworldly have plagued human minds since the dawn of existence, with no way to find concrete answers. Regardless, humans have become plenty adept at coming up with answers, in these cases, truly mind-blowing ones.

Whether you’re adamant that there’s no such thing as God or you’re simply on the fence of believing, we’ve rounded 5 brilliant shows that will widen your world view and pose questions you didn’t even know you could possibly have. Get lost in the world of transcendence with these shows across Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

1. God Friended Me on Colors Infinity

Can you imagine getting a message from God Almighty – on Facebook messenger? For hardcore atheist Miles, this strange incident dramatically alters the course of his life as he sets on journey to find the person behind this mysterious God account. Making new friends along the way, Miles finds himself opening up in ways like never before. Catch the comedy drama on Colors Infinity.

2. The Good Place on Comedy Central

This award-winning comedy takes you on a whimsical journey documenting the lives of 4 humans learning how to be better humans – in the afterlife. Brilliantly combining philosophy and the mysteries of the celestial’s world, the twists and turns in this riveting show will keep you hooked from the get-go. From Demons to the All Mighty Judge, The Good Place has all the makes of the perfect show for a questioning atheist. Catch the comedy on Comedy Central.

3. Genius of the Modern World on Netflix

What does it to take to inspire some of the most prolific minds of the past century? It’s safe to say Sigmund Freud, Friedrich Neitzsche and Karl Marx are some incredibly influential thinkers who have been at the forefront of changing the world with their dynamic thinking. Historian Bettany Hughes digs deep into the histories of these powerful minds, detailing the events in their lives that lead to their life changing discoveries.

4. Upload on Amazon Prime Video

Upload is a captivating exploration into answering an age-old question – what happens to us after we die? After his accidently death, Nathan gets to choose his own digital afterlife which proves to be as challenging, if not more, than his life on Earth. A quirky take on death, afterlife and our place in the world, Upload is a lighthearted comedy that subtly draws eyes to the deeper things in life.

5. American Gods on Amazon Prime Video

Part fantasy, part drama, this book adaptation TV series won hearts across the globe for its innovative plot and compelling performances. The Emmy award winning show delves into the fictional world of Old and New Gods, struggling to preserve their power in the competitive environment among the celestial beings. When a recent released convict gets hired as a powerful God’s bodyguard, his life changes overnight when he finds himself entangled into otherworldly power dynamics.