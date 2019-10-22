Ujda Chaman gets Guru Randhawa's recreated version of his own track 'Outfit'

The upcoming baldness-issue related film Ujda Chaman has been in the limelight because of its content clashing with another film Bala. Well talking about the songs of the film, it is going to get the re-composed version of singer Guru Randhawa's own 2015 track "Outfit" which was a super hit amongst the masses.

"Outfit is my old song which was released back in 2015. It received great response in Punjab, so I think after coming into this movie, it will be even bigger this time," said Guru, whose songs "Suit suit" and "Ban ja tu meri rani" did well in Bollywood.

The song was originally sung by Guru with music by Preet Hundal and lyrics by Guru and Ikka. The new version has been sung by Guru, who has also penned the lyrics and composed the music. It's been produced by Aditya Dev.

"We have kept the hook the same, some music pieces are also the same. We have added new elements in terms of lyrics and composition," said Guru. This is Guru and actor Sunny Singh's second collaboration. The singer had sung for the Sunny-starrer "Sonu Ki Tittu Ki Sweety".

