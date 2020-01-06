NCPA to pay musical tribute to 'Chandrayaan'

A musical odyssey will pay tribute to India's lunar mission 'Chandrayaan' and the eminent scientists behind it, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) announced. Organised in collaboration with Sahachari Foundation, the musical concert, "Chandrayaan: Celebrating India's journey to the Moon", led by famous composer Shantanu Moitra will be held here at Tata Theatre on January 18.

Celebrating the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successful mission to the moon, it will capture Chandrayaan's journey -- from launch to landing -- in a unique sound and light extravaganza. "Chandrayaan is our tribute to India's eminent scientists and celebrates the country's recent mission to the moon. All compositions are original creations based on Indian classical and folk tunes, along with the chants mingled with contemporary sounds in a mix of traditional and modern, making it a unique musical experience," said Suvarnalata Rao, head programming (Indian music) at NCPA.

The one of a kind musical odyssey has been conceptualized and led by renowned music composer Shantanu Moitra along with Kaushiki Chakrabarty (vocal), Rakesh Chaurasia (flute), Jayanthi Kumaresh (veena), Ambi Subramaniam (violin), Ojas Adhiya (tabla) and Shridhar Parthasarathy (mridangam).

The NCPA will also felicitate three ISRO scientists -- Tarun Souradeep, Kiran Kumar, and P Sreekumar -- involved in the Chandrayaan mission.

