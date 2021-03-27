Image Source : NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Sunanda Sharma's first romantic single 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' out now

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has always amazed us with his performance, is now seen in his first-ever music video "Baarish Ki Jaaye.” The music track was released on Saturday. Nawazuddin is seen alongside his leading lady Sunanda Sharma as a quirky 'Roadside Romeo'. The song is directed by Arvindr Khaira, who is one of the best directors in Punjab and is now taking over the nation with his unbelievable sense of vision. 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' is written by the nation’s most loved lyricist and music composer Jaani and voiced by the National Film Award Winner B Praak.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Nawazuddin wrote, "Finally, #BaarishKiJaaye is out now on @desimelodies YouTube channel. Comment karke batao Kaise laga. " It’s a whole new world to explore in music for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and fans are more than happy to see him in his first music video.

The chemistry between the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pollywood queen Sunanda Sharma is heartfelt and unique. It’s a profound song expressing the love and emotions of two hearts. The romantic song 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' indicates that if you want love to last for a long time it has to be unconditional. The song is based on a true story.

Talking about Arvindr Khaira, he is a brilliant music video director and is known widely to direct songs like “Soch”, “Mann Bharrya”, “Kya Baat Ay”, “Nikle Currant”, “Pachtaoge”, ” Filhall”, “Tu Yaad Aya”, “Jinke Liye” all these songs are loved by people throughout the world. Meanwhile, B Praak has won the National award for the song 'Teri Mitti.' He has given many super hits like 'Mann Bharrya', 'Masstaani', 'Filhall', 'Dil Tod Ke', and 'Koi hor'.

The song 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' is out now on Desi Melodies Youtube Channel, go check out now.