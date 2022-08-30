Justin Bieber is FINALLY visiting India this October; 'The Justice World Tour Continues'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUSTINBIEBER Justin Bieber is FINALLY visiting India this October

Justin Bieber is all set to get back in the game after giving a tough fight to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Yes, you heard that right. Fans are going crazy since the internet broke the news that he is resuming his Justice World Tour. The most fantastic news? He is visiting the capital city of India this October.

What disease is Justin Bieber dealing with?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS) is a painful condition that our beloved Bieber had to go through. This disorder can put half of a person’s face in paralysis or cause shingles. The extremity of the situation depends on person-to-person. In the case of the Yummy Singer, it took over the right side of his face. The disorder can inflame your facial nerves and can even cause your speech to slur.

Justin’s setback

After Bieber’s half face went under paralysis, he was forced to put a pause on his tour. The world got to know about all this when the Canadian singer revealed it over the internet. He posted a video showing everyone the pain he was going through and how this had become a hindrance to his tour. In fact, a very shocking fact about how he got attacked by Ramsay Hunt syndrome was that he had a viral infection. If Peaches had not been hit by these bad times, his fans would have enjoyed his concerts in Vegas on June 28, Arizona on June 30, California on July 2-3, and Glendale and Inglewood. Well, according to Hailey Bieber, Justin’s wife and a model, he is all good and set to come back to work now. She also added that her stroke and Bieber’s paralysis have been a weird turn of events in their lives.

Details on Justin Bieber's concert in India

While Bieber resumes his Justice World Tour, his next stop is soon going to be India. His fans from all across the city can sway to his songs at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the heart of the country, Delhi. Arrangements are in progress for October 18, 2022, and we can’t hold our hearts in our seats anymore. The event will begin at 8 p.m., and booking prices will start at 4,000 INR. Remember, there are very limited VIP deals available on various booking platforms, such as Bookmyshow. So, if you also want to sing your heart out while Justin Bieber sets the stage on fire, hurry up and grab yourself a spot.

Justin Bieber’s Justice Tour continues

After meeting his fan family in India, the Canadian singer will continue his Justice Tour further. He will be headed to South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, and it will continue to more than 30 countries. In all, he would be seen stealing people’s hearts in 125 shows by the end of March 2023. Over 1.5 million seats for his concerts are sold, and we hope you are lucky enough to be one of those ticket holders.

