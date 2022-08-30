Dahan trailer out: Tisca Chopra says 'each character faces their own demons'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TISCAOFFICIAL Dahan trailer out: Tisca Chopra opens up on her role

Dahan trailer out: Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya, helmed by Vikranth Pawar, is a nine-episode series with Tisca Chopra donning the hat of an IAS officer. The makers have now finally unveiled the trailer of the thriller series. The show will also feature Rajesh Tailang, Saurabh Shukla, Mukesh Tiwari, Ankur Nayyar, Lehar Khan, Rohan Joshi, and others. The series depicts supernatural happenings in Shilaspura, a rural village also regarded as the Land of the Dead. The show was filmed throughout Rajasthan's distinctively craggy landscapes. The show portrays an IAS official who embarks on a journey to uncover the truth in the face of doom when faced with enduring superstitions and beliefs.

Actress Tisca Chopra, who is set to star in her upcoming thriller series 'Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya', shared that the show captures the essence of raw fear as every character involved in the show has their own demons to battle.

The series is a dark tale of myths and superstition and touches upon society, its beliefs, and challenges its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears.

The actress opened up on the show and said, "What I love most about 'Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya' is how it captures raw fear as each character faces their own demons. Avani Raut, my character, fights personal and professional battles when she is caught in the crossfire of superstition and the supernatural and resin and practicality on the other."

The show takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village, fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed. But Tisca's character as the IAS officer sets out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances.

Adding further, Tisca said: "The show puts the character Avani Raut on a quest by drawing parallels between her external and internal fears, which all of us confront. It's been an absolute delight to bring Dahan and Avani to the audiences."

Celebrated actor Saurabh Shukla, who plays Pramukh, said in a statement, "Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya, as a show, meticulously brings together a tale of myths, legends, and superstitions."

"Playing Pramukh puts me in the eye of the strong beliefs surrounding the village and its residents. One element that makes this character stand out is that he fears what he worships, but is too scared to break the chain," he signs off.

The nine-episode series, directed by Vikranth Pawar and written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Nikhil Nair, has been produced by Banijay Asia, Deepak Dhar, and Rishi Negi, and will drop on September 16 on Disney+ Hotstar.

DON'T MISS

Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill's video spark dating rumours days after cricketer unfollowed Sara Tendulkar

New Web Series on OTT in September 2022: What to watch this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

Priyanka Jonas joins Nick Jonas for Mexico concert; couple sets internet on fire with sassy pics

Latest Web Series News