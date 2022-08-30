Taimur Ali Khan channels his inner farmer, mom Kareena Kapoor says ‘Garam mooli ke parathe for lunch’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Taimur Ali Khan channels his inner farmer

Taimur Ali Khan, who is enjoying her time with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan, dad Saif Ali Khan and younger brother Jeh in the Pataudi Palace, recently indulged in a farming session. Kareena Kapoor, who has been sharing glimpses from her leisure time at the palace, took to social media and shared pictures of little Tim Tim's farming session, and it left everyone awestruck.

On Tuesday, Kareena shared a set of pictures featuring Taimur. The little munchkin can be seen plucking vegetables from a farm and having a great time. He looked absolutely adorable in the pictures. Sharing the post, Bebo captioned it "गरम गरम मूली के परांठे with घी for lunch #TimTim #Homegrown #Plant #Grow #Eat".

As soon as she dropped the pictures, fans flocked to the comment section gushing over little Tim Tim.

Recently, Kareena posted a video of her and Saif playing badminton at the palace. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Some Monday sport with the husband... Not bad... Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?" Amrita took no time and replied, "Hahhahaha you can play with us". Joining the badminton group, Soha Ali Khan also took to the comments and wrote, "I don't know about @amuaroraofficial but I am!! ."

The Pataudi family seems to be having the time of their lives in the palace. Kareena has also been sharing slight glimpses from her vacay on her Instagram stories. On Monday morning, she shared a picture of the Pataudi Palace on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Good morning. Save trees. Save life."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently appeared in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She is not gearing up for Rhea Kapoor’s next yet-to-be-titled flick. Also, she is slated to make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh'.

