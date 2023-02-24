Do you know Bollywood singer Shaan's son Soham Mukherji is also a singer?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM DYK Bollywood singer Shaan's son Soham Mukherji

Bollywood has a rich tradition of carrying forward the family legacy in the field of music and singing. In this sequence, a new name has been added, that of Soham Mukherji, son of popular Bollywood playback singer Shaan. Soham started his journey by joining Big Bang Music, a joint venture by KWAN and Sony Music India as an A&R intern. He also works as an artist and a record producer. Not only that, he is the primary member and producer of Citimall, which is an alternative rap group based out of Mumbai.

Shaan's son Soham Mukherji is currently based in Los Angeles. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Law and Business. Soham left for his higher studies in the US in 2021, soon after the Covid outbreak. During an interview at that time, Shaan had revealed how he is excited for his son. He had said, "I am not all anxious about Soham being in the US. I know he is in a protected environment, with his college just across his street. And at some point, you have to get independent. This (Covid-19 pandemic) is something which we have to live with now. We can’t postpone life due to it."

Soham's first recognised project was Tiger Shroff's debut song Unbelieveable. He garnered much love and attention for his work as he is highly proficient in mixing, mastering, recording, and producing on Logic Pro X.

Soham's other songs include Befizool, Lifestyle, Crazy, Gone, David Beckham, Living in a Dream, Michael Bay, She Knows, Cali, Watch, Nice 2 Meet Ya, among many others. He has also featured in international Magazines like Rolling Stone Magazine and GQ.

