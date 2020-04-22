COVID-19: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan lauds PM Modi's efforts

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan appreciates PM Modi's efforts in combating coronavirus

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan says Prime Minister Narendra Modi will always be remembered for saving millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lauding PM Modi's decision to announce nation-wide lockdown, the Ustad said: "Our beloved PM Narendra bhai Modi ji will also be remembered for saving lives of so many Indians suffering and fighting with the coronavirus disease."

Khan feels COVID-19 pandemic is a "big attack on the human race as well as the future of the world as we know it", saying: "I never realised that the world will ever suffer a disease in such a way."

He continued: "As a young boy in my school, I used to play 'We Shall Overcome' on the sarod, and slowly and gradually, realised that every country has its own rendition in their own language. Till today, we still sing 'Hum Honge Kamyab'. I am grateful to HMV, now known as Sa Re Ga Ma', that recorded the video at our historical monuments."

"Our prayers and thoughts are always with the people of the world who are suffering and fighting the coronavirus today. ‘Khuda Haafiz'. It means ‘May God Almighty' always be with you and protect you," he added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage