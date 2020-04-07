Image Source : INSTAGRAM Charli XCX working on collaborative album during self-quarantine

Singer Charli XCX has revealed that she is utilising her time in self-quarantine to create a collaborative album.

In a video posted on Twitter, the pop star said that she is working on a new album that she is calling How I'm Feeling Now'.

"I hope you're doing whatever it is you need to do to stay positive during this time of completely unknown, unchartered territory. For me, staying positive goes hand-in-hand with being creative, and so that's why I've decided I'm going to use this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch.

The nature of this album is going to be very indicative of the times, just because I am only going to be able to use the tools that I have at my fingertips to create all music, artwork, videos, everything. In that sense, it will be very DIY, she said.

Charli XCX said to make her project a collaborative experience she plans to keep the entire process super open by posting demos, videos of her work on the album and Zoom video conferences with fans for opinions, so that "anybody who wants to be involved" can "explore their creativity alongside mine.

The album, a follow up to the 27-year-old singer's eponymous 2019 LP, is slated to release on May 15.