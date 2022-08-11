BTS' record broken by Travis Scott: Rapper's weekend concert trumps Love Yourself World Tour UK

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARMYGUCHI569,TRAVISSCOTT BTS, Travis Scott

BTS' record broken by Travis Scott: Rapper Travis Scott (II) made a record-breaking amount of money on merchandise in London over the weekend. The 31-year-old rap star sold more than $1 million in merchandise at his weekend concerts, setting a new UK record and overtaking the previous landmark set by South Korean superband BTS, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The chart-topping group sold just under $1 million worth of merchandise during their 'Love Yourself World Tour UK' dates in London in October 2018, according to TMZ.

Ahead of his shows in London, Travis' team created some hoodies that were designed specifically for his shows. The hoodies sold for $100 to $125, while shirts were sold for between $45 and $75, and hats were being sold for $45.

Travis was joined in London by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their two children, Stormi, four, and a six-month old baby boy whose name has not been revealed. Earlier this week, the loved-up couple were said to have "mastered being together".

Meanwhile, talking about BTS, fan favourite K-pop stars Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, & Jungkook will be back soon. The septet will be returning together for their loved reality show Run BTS. South Korean music sensation BTS announced that a "special episode" of their variety web series.

Run BTS 2022 Special Episode will be premiering on August 16. For the unversed, "Run BTS" first aired on August 1, 2015. It follows the septet as they play games or participate in a variety of activities that require them to complete challenges. The season three finale of "Run BTS", which was the 156th episode of the show, premiered on October 12, 2021.

