BTS reveals they've never met Ed Sheeran even after collaborating with him on two songs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KPOP_HERALD BTS reveals they've never met Ed Sheeran

The K-pop band BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have been ruling the charts like no other. Recently, the boy band released their third English song called Permission To Dance. The song became an instant hit. While the song takes over the listeners, BTS graced The Tonight's Show with Jimmy Fallon and got candid about the chartbuster. Co-written by British singer Ed Sheeran, BTS has collaborated with him on two songs but have not met him yet.

When host Jimmy Fallon asked BTS about meeting Ed Sheeran, RM revealed, "PTD is a song that will get everybody's heart pumping and dance again. This is actually a gift of Ed Sheeran of course one of our friends... Respect, big love to Ed. We also prepared something called Permission to Dance challenge with YouTube shorts so please stay tuned for more. PTD let's go... We can't believe that we haven't met him yet. This is the second project with him but we never met him yet."

BTS also gave their debut LIVE performance of Permission To Dance while on The Tonight's Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Keeping up with the purple theme, the band tuned in from South Korea.

Meanwhile, their last song Butter has been topping Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven weeks. The song is also number 10 on the Pop Airplay chart, their second song so far to enter the top 10. This makes them the first Korean act to have multiple entries in the top 10 of the Pop Airplay chart.