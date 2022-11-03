BTS ARMY disappointed; AP Dhillon fans rejoice as he joins Imagine Dragons for Lollapalooza India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HATTHVAMI050188/ AP DHILLON BTS and AP Dhillon

As the popular global music festival Lollapalooza is all set to make its debut in India in January 2023, popular names such as AP Dhillon, Imagine Dragons and Cigarrettes After Sex would be seen performing. A couple of months ago, when Lollapalooza was announced in India BTS ARMY hoped to see the K-pop band's name in the list. The rumours of BTS performing in India gathered momentum soon after BTS member Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope was announced to perform at Chicago's Lollapalooza. However, when Lolla India dropped the artist lineup list, ARMY seemed disappointed as they hope to see at least one of the artists from BTS.

Taking the stage are the meteoric music giants Imagine Dragons and indie rock legends and global headliners making their India debut. The Strokes who will headline the inaugural festival, while American classic rock geniuses Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music's global heavyweight and pioneering dance music producer Diplo, Grammy nominee and revolutionary EDM artist Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap-star AP Dhillon, Dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex, will also perform at Lollapalooza India 2023 in its debut edition for the Asian continent.

Over 40 artists, four stages and over 20 hours of live music, art and culture. ALSO READ: AP Dhillon Health Update: Punjabi singer recovering after getting injured during US tour

Other names that are all set to perform include Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa, Aadya - for an unforgettable start to 2023 in the Asian subcontinent.

Lollapalooza is all set to breach a new frontier in the eighth destination of the festival in India marking its inaugural, first-ever edition in Asia. The music festival will be held at Mahalakshmi Race Course over two days, that is 28 and 29th of January. BookMyShow is spearheading Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival's Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

