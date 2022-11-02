Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
  AP Dhillon Health Update: Punjabi singer recovering after getting injured during US tour

AP Dhillon Health Update: Punjabi singer recovering after getting injured during US tour

AP Dhillon Health Update: He said due to his injury, his performances scheduled in California's San Francisco and Los Angeles have been postponed

Published on: November 02, 2022
AP Dhillon
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AP DHILLON AP Dhillon

Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon said he has been hospitalised after suffering an injury during his ongoing US tour. The Punjabi Singer, whose full name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, shared the news on Instagram Stories where he also posted a photo of his injured right arm from the hospital. He said due to his injury, his performances scheduled in California's San Francisco and Los Angeles have been postponed. According to the latest reports, the singer is recovering well. 

AP Dhillon had embarked on his month-long North American 'Out Of This World' tour which began on October 8 and was supposed to end on November 4. However, due to his injury, the concerts in the US have been postponed. Following this, Dhillon apologised to his fans who were to attend his concerts in San Francisco and Los Angeles in the first week of November.

"To all my fans in California. It breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in SF and LA are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour. I'm doing well and expected to fully recover, however I will not be able to perform at this time," the 29-year-old rapper wrote.

"I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets, they will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates," he added.

Dhillon is known for chartbuster tracks such as "Brown Munde", "Insane" and "Excuses". In the subsequent post, the rapper said his two San Francisco gigs, scheduled for November 1 and 2, will now take place on December 13 and 14. Whereas, his Los Angeles concert, which was to take place on November 4, will now happen on December 11. ALSO READ: AP Dhillon rushed to Hospital after injury on US tour; Punjabi singer postpones concerts

Meanwhile, AP Dhillon’s Out of This World Tour kicked off at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on October 8. The singer is visiting a total of 10 cities across Canada and the US in the ongoing tour, including New York, Atlanta, Calgary, and Toronto. 

(Inputs from PTI)

