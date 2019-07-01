Taylor Swift pens note for entertainment Manager Scooter Braun, blasts him over her music rights

Taylor Swift took to Tumblr on Sunday to bash Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun who recently purchased Taylor's former music catalog from her old music label, Big Machine Label.
Taylor wrote, "For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead, I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past."
She further wrote, "I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. And when that man says 'Music has value,' he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it. And hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own the art you make."
As soon as Taylor posted it. The fans went crazy and slammed Scooter Braun.
Selena Unfollowed Scooter— Lia Fadhila HS (@Liafadhilahs_) July 1, 2019
Right now I’m so pissed because I love her I love her music , HER MUSIC it’s TAYLOR SWIFT MUSIC AND THATS IT ! She deserve all the credits , she works so hard and this whole situation it’s so sad ! Hopefully something is gonna change #westandwithtaylor— Giuseppe Giofrè (@GiuseppeGiofre) July 1, 2019
"I promise that you'll never find another like me"
Taylor Swift is a strong and hardworking woman. Nothing will change my opinion on you. You are an amazing person! Keep doing what your doing!!💛#WeStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/DZcVeDsBfB— Pancit! at the disco (@Vincentius226) July 1, 2019
nobody buys Taylor Swift you god damn trash!#WeStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/b1oC5Kn6Dh— ASHley (@RedForever_hui) July 1, 2019
Don't stream Taylor Swift's old music! Whether it is Spotify or AppleMusic, the profit will go through Scooter shit from now on. I LOVE YOU TAYTAY! That is why I will always support you. And now, I will play and listen your albums in my old dvd player. 💽 #WeStandWithTaylor ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/F2cnrUOjHb— JET SWIFT 🦋4.26🦋 (@shiminingfing97) July 1, 2019
Braun's wife Yael also came out in defense saying that she did not want to buy the masters, she passed. Yael blasted Taylor for model bullying.
Justin Bieber also took it to his Instagram in defense of Scooter Braun and tried to clarify is the nicest way possible. He apologized for his 2016 post which seemed to be making fun of Swift but clarifying that Scooter actually encouraged him not to post it.
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..