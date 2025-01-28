The Storyteller Movie Review: Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain starrer is a witty ode to Satyajit Ray

Read The Storyteller movie review here Photo:IMDB Movie Name: The Storyteller

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: January 28, 2025

January 28, 2025 Director: Ananth Mahadevan

Genre: Drama

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is back in a heartwarming film that puts you in a spot, provokes thoughts and is a delicate tribute to the tales we encounter, narrate and commit to memory in order to make sense of the complexity of life. Yes! We are talking about Disney+Hotstar's 'The Storyteller', which also features Revathi and Adil Hussain. This OTT film is not for everyone, but it will touch the hearts of those for whom it is meant. Films like 'The Storyteller' have a different audience, only they can understand these films and give them the respect these films deserve. After garnering praise in various film festivals in India and abroad, 'The Storyteller' is now available for everyone who cares!

Story

This film is based on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's short story 'Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro'. The film is headed by Tarini Bandopadhyay, played by Paresh Rawal, a Kolkata resident who is retired and has a passion for telling stories. He gets a job offer in Ahmedabad, but it's not an offer that comes to everyone. The job is to tell stories to a rich businessman, Ratan Goradia, played by Adil Hussain, who has insomnia and feels that some good stories can only put him to sleep. 'The Storyteller' actually begins when these two meet and two different aspects of life are seen. Director Ananth Mahadevan's witty depiction of Bengali vs Gujarati traditions and lifestyle has been given equal screen space, which makes the film an even more interesting ride.

'The Storyteller' has a soul and says a lot which should be heard, understood and felt. This film is slow but runs at the right pace. One scene that will stay with you is the moment when Tarini transports the cat from Garodia's residence to his home in Kolkata. With the greatest care, Tarini prepares Hilsa fish for the cat. It serves as a metaphor for the realisation that one does not belong in a certain location and change of place and situations can sometimes bring more joy. This situation also aligns with Tarini's life story as he also moved to Ahmedabad to visit Garodia and thereon sought a greater meaning in his life.

Acting

Paresh Rawal's work is tremendous as a Bengali storyteller. However, one can think of if Adil and Paresh could have been given each other's roles but Hera Pheri actor's expressions, body language and dialogue delivery don't allow you to stick to that notion for long. After a certain point, you lose that actor and just look at Tarini, the Kolkata book hoarder. Adil Hussain's work is also very good. He does amazing work in every frame. The actor brings to the table so much that one can just sit and take notes. Revathi is amazing and Tannishtha Chatterjee's work is also commendable. But till the end of the film, it's Adil and Paresh that'll win you over, each scene that the two embark upon seems nothing less than a poetic journey.

Advertisement

Direction

Ananth Mahadevan's direction is strong because he says so much in each frame without being overly commercial. Very few directors seem to hold this calibre in today's day and age and Ananth has definitely cracked this code. Moreover, the screenplay of the film holds the highest regard as it flows and lets you become a part of it, organically. However, the long pauses and stretched scenes could have been shortened. A special mention should be given to background music. Rabindranath Tagore's Purano Shei Diner Kotha, Tumi Robe Nirobe, and other folk tunes, along with other Bengali masterpieces, enhance the storyline of 'The Storyteller'.

Verdict

The Storyteller, starring Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain, is based on Satyajit Ray's iconic short tale 'Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro' and demonstrates why Ray's writing is still relevant today. In addition to the outstanding performances, the film delves deeply into the topics of self-realisation, friendship, personal development, and the power of narrative. The Storyteller is an enthralling and touching tribute to Ray's classic story that will always hold a special place in our hearts. The Ananth Mahadevan-directed movie is a must-see for all moviegoers, but especially for aficionados of Satyajit Ray. This film gives you something, without any pomp and show, it quietly touches your heart. This is a different kind of film; watch it and feel different. With all said and done, 'The Storyteller' rightly deserves 3 stars.