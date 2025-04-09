This Malayalam sci-fi horror film will leave you in splits, know its OTT platform and IMDB rating If a sci-fi horror film has a mix of suspense, then the film becomes the perfect thrill for the audience. Today we will tell you about one such film, whose climax will leave you stunned.

The craze for horror and suspense films has increased in the last few months. Not only are the audience reaching the theatre to watch such films, but such films are highly appreciated on OTT platforms as well. Nowadays are a plethora of such content in digital space. If you are looking for a good sci-fi horror film, then this 2-hour 22-minute long film must be included in your watchlist. The Malayalam film was released in 2021 but is still talked about for its suspenseful and thrilling plot.

The story of the film is just like the name

This Malayalam film is a science-fiction horror film with hints of dark comedy. The name of the film is 'Churuli'. For those who don't know, the title means twisted or entangled. Like the name of the film, its story also has many twists and turns. The film was released in the year 2021 and is directed by Lijo Jose Pelissery. It is based on Vinoy Thomas' short story 'Kaaligeminarile Kuttavalikal', which is inspired by his book 'Mullaranjanam'.

This is the story of 'Churuli'?

The film 'Churuli' stars actors like Vinay Fort, Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George, Soubin Shahir and Jaffer Idukki. The setting of the film, excellent acting and rawness of the characters have made it even more real, but the horror element shown in it is unmatched. The story has been given a 7-star rating on IMDb. According to some critics, the gripping story and entertaining scenes not only give goosebumps, but some consider it even better than 'Pushpa' or 'KGF'. In the film, two undercover cops who are out in search of a fugitive enter another dimension, where uncivilised people live. There both of them get stuck in a time loop, where strange events happen one after the other.

Where to watch this film?

According to IMDb report, the film was completed in 19 days, just before the arrival of the Covid-19 epidemic. It is said that if this deadly epidemic had not happened, the director was also planning to use virtual reality for this film. 'Churuli' had its world premiere at the Thiruvananthapuram edition of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala. It is currently streaming on SonyLiv.

