Pastel palettes to proportionate clothing; check out some of the best styling rules from Korean fashion From choosing the right colours to wearing the perfect accessories, Koreans have cracked the code for fashion. Here are some of the best styling rules that you need to know about Korean fashion.

Korean fashion, much like Korean skincare has been making waves in the fashion industry. They're the talk of the town and for all the right reasons. From choosing the right colours to wearing the perfect accessories, Koreans have cracked the code. Here are some of the best styling rules that you need to know about Korean fashion.

The Art of Layering

Korean fashionistas are pros at layering, making even simple outfits look complex and stylish. Think oversized blazers over hoodies or turtlenecks under slip dresses. The trick is balancing textures and tones while playing with proportions to add depth and dimension.

Neutral or Pastel Palettes

Korean style is often inclined towards soft pastels and clean neutrals like beige, white, grey or muted tones. These shades create an effortlessly chic and polished look while allowing for easy mixing and matching.

Proportions

One of the major highlights of Korean fashion is oversized or structured pieces combined with fitted items. For example, a chunky sweater with a mini skirt or wide-leg trousers with a cropped top. This contrast makes outfits visually pleasing and modern.

Minimal but Detailed

Minimal doesn’t have to be boring. Korean style focuses on subtle details like asymmetric hems, unique cuts or simple embroidery that help to elevate a look without overcomplicating it. It’s all about quiet statements.

Accessorise Well

There is less use of accessories but when it's done, it is thoughtful. A bucket hat, a mini crossbody or bold earrings can completely transform an outfit. Korean fashionistas often use one or two standout pieces rather than overloading the look.

Footwear

Whether it’s chunky sneakers, ankle boots or loafers, shoes are always on point. Footwear often becomes a statement piece in Korean outfits, bringing contrast or colour to an ensemble.

ALSO READ: Want to get rid of yellow teeth issue? Follow these 5 home remedies to whiten your teeth naturally