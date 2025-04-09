Delhi 2020 riots: Court stays probe against Minister Kapil Mishra till April 21 Delhi law Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday moved a petition against the further investigation order in connection to the 2020 North East Delhi riots case.

Hearing a petition filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Kapil Mishra, a Delhi Court has ordered to stay the investigation against Mishra in the 2020 Delhi riots case. Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday moved a petition in Delhi court against an order for further investigation against him. Special judge Kaveri Baweja heard the matter and put a stay order on the investigation.

ACGM ordered further probe in the matter

Additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia on April 1 said a cognisable offence was "prima facie" found that needed to be investigated. "It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence. Further probe required," the magistrate said.

Chaurasia was hearing arguments on a plea filed by a Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas, seeking registration of the FIR, which was opposed by Delhi Police, saying Mishra had no role in the riots.

Delhi riots: 5 accused of murder acquitted

Last week, a Delhi court acquitted five men accused of murder during the February 2020 riots. Additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala in an order passed on April 3, found "no evidence" to connect the accused persons with the incident.

During the riots, Salman was allegedly murdered by a mob. However, the bench noted that the investigating officer (IO) hadn't found the real culprit. It acquitted Kuldeep, Deepak Yadav, Deepak Thakur, Mohammed Furkan and Mohammed Irshad of all the charges. They were charged with the offence for allegedly being part of the mob that killed Salman.

"It is important for the prosecution to show that the alleged act was done by the members of that mob in pursuance to the common object of that mob and accused was member of such mob at the relevant time," the court said.

(PTI inputs)