The Raja Saab Movie Review: Prabhas leads emotion-heavy horror fantasy film; let down by stretched narrative Prabhas' The Raja Saab is an ambitious horror-fantasy that leans more on emotion than fear. The film tries to balance horror, family drama and fantasy, with mixed results.

Movie Name: The Raja Saab

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Director: Maruthi

Genre: Horror-fantasy

Horror comedy is a genre where balance is the biggest challenge. Even a small misstep can make a film feel either too light or unnecessarily serious. The Raja Saab is an honest attempt to strike that balance. The film neither tries to scare you all the time nor relies only on humour. Instead, it weaves emotions, family relationships and wounds from the past into a horror-fantasy framework.

For Prabhas, the film is important in terms of his career. After iconic roles like Baahubali, he is seen experimenting with a completely different tone and genre. The Raja Saab is not a safe choice for him. It is a risky step that works in parts and feels limited in others.

The Raja Saab: Story

The story begins in a small village in South India, where R. Raju (Prabhas) lives a simple, struggling life with his grandmother Gangadevi (Zarina Wahab). Once belonging to a respected landlord family, the house now survives in the shadows of its past. Raju is carefree and does not take life too seriously, but his world revolves around his grandmother. Gangadevi’s mental and physical health is slowly deteriorating. Years ago, a sacred goddess necklace was stolen, and her husband Kankaraaju (Sanjay Dutt), who went searching for it, never returned. Doctors believe that if Gangadevi can see her husband once again, her memory and condition may improve.

Holding on to this hope, Raju travels to Hyderabad. What begins as a search for a missing man turns into a confrontation with buried family secrets, mental illness, guilt and dark chapters from the past. The second half of the story leans more towards horror and fantasy, where mystery, supernatural signs and psychological fear move together. Sanjay Dutt’s flashback track adds seriousness to the film, but at times the narrative feels stretched. After the interval, the film takes a new turn, though the slow pace of the first half may test some viewers.

The Raja Saab: Performances

Prabhas plays Raju with simplicity and restraint. This is not his most energetic or charismatic performance, but he leaves an impact in emotional scenes. His hospital and home sequences with Zarina Wahab form the emotional core of the film. He relies more on expressions and body language than dialogue, which makes the character feel believable.

Sanjay Dutt is the film’s strongest pillar. As Kankaraaju, he is not just a villain but a symbol of a broken past and moral downfall. His look, heavy voice and flashback sequences add fear and weight to the film, though the character could have been explored more deeply.

Zarina Wahab is the emotional backbone of the film. The mix of pain, confusion and motherhood in her eyes is rare for a horror-comedy. Malavika Mohanan makes a mysterious and strong impression. Despite limited screen time, her presence is felt, though she could have been given more space. Boman Irani, as a hypnosis expert, brings an interesting turn to the story, but his track feels abrupt.

The Raja Saab: Direction

Director Maruthi Dasari keeps the treatment controlled and safe. He handles horror, emotion and fantasy without unnecessary noise. The twist around the interval gives the film a new direction, but the slow first half and repetitive scenes reduce the impact. His focus is more on emotional connection than grandeur, which works in the film’s favour. However, the horror elements could have been sharper. The fear mostly comes from the atmosphere rather than the situations.

The Raja Saab: Technical aspects

The film’s VFX and production design are its biggest strengths. The climax and the final 30–40 minutes feature international-level visuals. The grand sets and CGI are visually impressive, though in some places the effects feel overused. The background score supports the fear and emotion but is not memorable. Cinematography works well, especially in night scenes and mansion-like locations. The film’s length of 3 hours and 6 minutes is a major drawback, and tighter editing would have helped.

The Raja Saab: Final verdict

The Raja Saab is an ambitious horror-fantasy that relies more on emotions than on fear. It is neither a full mass entertainer nor pure horror. Instead, it is a blend that may not satisfy every viewer equally. For Prabhas, it marks a new direction. He comes across as sincere, even if the film does not fully live up to its potential.

