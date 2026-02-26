Nalbari Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Nalbari (Assam):

The Nalbari Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 39 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Nalbari constituency comes under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Jayanta Malla Baruah of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan of the Congress with a margin of 84,100 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury won from the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,22,351 votes by defeating Congress candidate Deep Bayan.

Nalbari Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,07,754 voters in the Nalbari constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,07,407 were male and 1,00,347 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. There were 822 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nalbari in 2021 was 531 (523 men and 08 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Nalbari constituency was 1,81,219. Out of this, 97,045 voters were male, 84,174 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 411 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nalbari in 2016 was 228 (153 men and 75 women).

Nalbari Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Nalbari Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Nalbari will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Nalbari Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Nalbari Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Jayanta Malla Baruah won the Nalbari seat with a margin of 84,100 votes (50.16%). He was polled 1,06,190 votes with a vote share of 58.84%. He defeated Congress candidate Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan, who got 56,733 votes (31.43%). Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate Nagen Deka stood third with 11,778 votes (6.53%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate shok Sarma won the Nalbari seat with a margin of 96,637 votes (59.44%). He received 99,131 votes with a vote share of 62.93%. Congress candidatePradyut Kumar Bhuyan got 46,087 votes (29.26%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Khurshid Alam stood third with 3,608 votes (2.29%).

Nalbari Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Jayanta Malla Baruah (BJP)

2016: Ashok Sarma (BJP)

2011: Jayanta Malla Baruah (INC)

2006: Alaka Sarma(AGP)

2001: Madan Kalita (INC)

1996: Nagen Sarma (AGP)

1991: Nagen Sarma (AGP)

1985: Nagen Sarma (IND)

1983: Chandradhar Kalita (IND)

1978: Narendra Nath Dutta (CPM)

Nalbari Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nalbari Assembly constituency was 1,78,677 or 86.97 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,57,535 or 86.97 per cent.