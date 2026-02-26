Nattika Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Nattika Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 68 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not a general seat and reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Nattika is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Thrissur district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India. CC Mukundan, from Communist Party of India defeated Sunil Lalur of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 28431 votes.

Nattika Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 210151 voters in the Nattika constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 99730 were male in Nattika and 110416 were female voters. There were zero voters who belonged to the third gender. 3888 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Nattika in 2021 was 86 (80 men and 6 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Nattika constituency was 196569. Out of this, 91884 were male and 104684 were female voters. There were one voter who belonged to the third gender. 619 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nattika in 2016 was 101 (72 men and 29 women).

Nattika Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Nattika Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Nattika Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Nattika Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI candidate CC Mukundhan won the Nattika seat with a margin of 28431 votes (18.55%). He was polled 72930 votes with a vote share of 47.49%. He defeated Congress candidate Sunil Laloor, who got 44499 votes with a vote share of 28.98%. BJP candidate Lojanan Ambatt stood third with 33716 votes (21.96%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI candidate Geetha Gopi won the Nattika seat with a margin of 26777 votes (17.79%). He was polled 70218 votes with a vote share of 46.65%. Congress candidate KV Dasan got 43441 votes (28.86%) and was the runner-up. BDJS candidate TV Babu stood third with 33650 votes (22.36%).

Nattika Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Geetha Gopi (CPI)

2011: Geetha Gopi (CPI)

2006: TN Prathapan (INC)

2001: TN Prathapan (INC)

1996: Krishnan Kaniyamparambil (CPI)

1991: Krishnan Kaniyamparabil (CPI)

1987: Krishnan Kaniyamparambil (CPI)

1982: Sidharthan Kattungal (IND)

1980: PK Gopalakrishnan (CPI)

1977: PK Gopalakrishnan (CPI)

1970: VK Gopinathan (SOP)

Nattika Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nattika Assembly constituency was 153554 (72.88%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 150512 (76.49%).