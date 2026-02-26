Hojai Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Hojai Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 63 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Hojai constituency comes under the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Ramkrishna Ghosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Debabrata Saha of the Congress with a margin of 33,782 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kamakhya Tasa won from the Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,48,947 votes by defeating Congress candidate Roselina Tirkey.

Hojai​ Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,66,431 voters in the Hojai constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,36,839 were male and 1,29,587 were female voters. Five voters belonged to the third gender. There were 784 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hojai in 2021 was 545 (528 men and 17 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Hojai constituency was 2,25,980. Out of this, 1,19,120 voters were male, 1,06,855 were female, and five belonged to the third gender. There were 118 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hojai in 2016 was 519 (359 men and 160 women).

Hojai Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Hojai​ Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Hojai will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Hojai Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Hojai Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ramkrishna Ghosh won the Hojai seat with a margin of 33,782 votes (15.33%). He was polled 1,25,790 votes with a vote share of 56.64%. He defeated Congress candidate Debabrata Saha, who got 92,008 votes (41.43%). NOTA was third with 1,724 votes (0.78%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Shiladitya Dev won the Hojai seat with a margin of 55,859 votes (28.77%). He received 1,05,615 votes with a vote share of 54.40%. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Dhaniram Thousen got 49,756 votes (25.63%) and was the runner-up. Congress candidate Ardhendu Kumar Dey stood third with 35,207 votes (18.13%).

Hojai Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Ramkrishna Ghosh (BJP)

2016: Shiladitya Dev (BJP)

2011: Dr Ardhendu Kumar Dey (INC)

2006: Dr Aditya Langthasa (AUDF)

2001: Ardhendu Dey (INC)

1996: Ardhendu Kumar Dey (INC)

1991: Ardhendu Kumar Dey (INC)

1985: Santi Ranjan Das Gupta (IND)

1983: Sadhan Ranjan Sarkar (INC)

1978: Santi Ranjan Das Gupta (JNP)

Hojai Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Hojai Assembly constituency was 2,20,372 or 83.37 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,94,147 or 85.91 per cent.