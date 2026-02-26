IND vs ZIM: Memes galore as India stay alive in T20 World Cup with dominating win over Zimbabwe

Chennai:

The Indian team registered a brilliant victory against Zimbabwe in game 48 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides locked horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, and the Indian team managed to register a comfortable victory.

The clash saw India coming in to bat first after losing the toss; the side saw opener Abhishek Sharma score 55 runs in 30 deliveries, with Ishan Kishan adding 38 runs on the board, alongside Suryakumar Yadav scoring 33 runs.

Additionally, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma went unbeaten on scores of 50 and 44 runs, respectively, as India posted a total of 256 in the first innings of the game. As for the run chase, Zimbabwe, despite Brian Bennett’s 97* run knock, fell short and was limited to a score of 184 as India registered a 72-run victory and set up a virtual quarter-final against the West Indies.

India could have registered a win by a bigger margin

It is worth noting that the win could have been more comfortable for the Indian team if not for some overs in the middle. The decision to let Shivam Dube bowl the final over after he was hit for 26 runs was questionable. Dube was once again expensive when he bowled the final over as Zimbabwe took a major hit against the Indian team’s net run rate.

Notably, Dube bowled just two overs against Zimbabwe and conceded 46 runs to his name, and his spell was crucial in the visitors' posting a total of 184 runs. Interestingly, the Indian team could have benefitted from a huge victory against the side, but the relatively close win could come to hurt them if rain plays spoilsport in Kolkata.

