The Bluff Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra leads a revenge drama that looks strong but feels surface-level

Movie Name: The Bluff

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: February 25, 2026

Director: Frank E. Flowers

Genre: Action-adventure pirate thriller

After going Hollywood, there is not one role that Priyanka Chopra has repeated twice. She has largely experimented with her roles, and that has worked quite well for her. That’s exactly where The Bluff comes in. The actress would often share photos of herself soaked in fake and real blood during the shoot. After watching the film, it all makes sense.

The Bluff is one of those films that leans heavily on mood, performance, and intent rather than spectacle. Led by Priyanka, it tries to balance drama and character depth while building a narrative that stays rooted in its core conflict. The film is pacy in places and takes its time during others - sometimes for better, sometimes not. What could have been a theatrical release landed directly on Prime Video. Is the film worth your weekend watch? Let’s find out.

The Bluff: Story

Set in the rough, wind-beaten Caribbean of the 19th century, The Bluff centres on a woman who once lived a pirate’s life but has since tried to build something quieter, more stable. Priyanka Chopra plays a mother who is focused on keeping her child safe, even as her past refuses to stay buried. However, the calm doesn’t last long. An old threat resurfaces, and she’s forced to confront everything she thought she had left behind.

What the film sets up is essentially a revenge story, layered with period elements and scale. It aims high in terms of mood and setting, but the writing doesn’t always dig deep enough, often staying on the surface when you expect it to go further. Only Priyanka and Karl Urban hold it together.

The Bluff: In a nutshell

At its heart, The Bluff is driven by a character-led narrative. The story focuses on personal stakes, relationships, and decisions that shape the journey of its lead. It attempts to create tension through emotional beats and action, though not constantly.

The pacing feels measured, and the storytelling stays fairly straightforward. It doesn’t overcomplicate things, but at the same time, it doesn’t always push boundaries either. The film relies on its central premise and actors to carry it through.

The Bluff: Priyanka Chopra's performance and other cast

Priyanka Chopra holds the film together. There’s a sense of control in her performance - she is fierce, she is feisty and doesn’t overdo things, and that restraint works in her favour. She brings a certain weight to the character, both in the quieter moments and action-laden moments.

Karl Urban, who plays the menacing villain in the film, is great. But his greatness and the ability to fully express himself in the film are somewhat marred by a thin screenplay.

The supporting cast does what’s required. They fit into the narrative without pulling focus, though not all characters get enough room to fully stand out. Still, the performances overall remain consistent and grounded.

The Bluff: What worked

The biggest strength of The Bluff is its tone. It stayed committed to the pirate world it tried to create and didn’t try to become something else midway.

Priyanka Chopra’s presence adds stability, and the film benefits from her ability to carry emotional scenes without making them feel forced.

The Bluff: What doesn't work

Where the film struggles is in its pacing and impact. At times, it feels a bit too slow, especially when the narrative doesn’t move forward as much as expected.

Some parts could have used tighter writing to keep the engagement steady. The supporting characters, while decent, don’t always get enough depth to leave a lasting impression.

It also plays things a little safe - you keep waiting for a moment that truly surprises you, but that moment doesn’t fully land.

The Bluff: The final verdict

The Bluff is a steady, performance-driven film that works more in parts than as a whole. It’s sincere and controlled, with Priyanka Chopra as its strongest asset.

It may not leave a huge impact, but it holds your attention enough to make it a decent one-time watch.

3 out of 5 stars, only for Priyanka Chopra’s efforts and performance.

Also read: OTT releases this week [Feb 23-28, 2026]: Ikkis, Bridgerton S4 part 2, The Bluff and others

Latest Entertainment News