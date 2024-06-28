Sharmajee Ki Beti Movie Review: Tahira Kashyap’s debut feature is a celebration of everyday superwomen

Sharmajee Ki Beti Movie Review Photo:TMDB Movie Name: Sharmajee Ki Beti

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: June 28, 2024

June 28, 2024 Director: Tahira Kashyap

Genre: Comedy, Drama

‘Tumhari Sulu,’ ‘Sukhee,’ ‘Dhak Dhak,’ ‘English Vinglish,’ ‘Queen,’ what do all these movies have in common? Women breaking free from societal constraints and embarking on journeys of self-discovery and self-love. Sharmajee Ki Beti is no different. Director Tahira Kashyap's debut film is a heartwarming and humorous exploration of womanhood in contemporary India. Through the interwoven narratives of three generations of Sharma women, all connected by the common surname, the film delves into themes of ambition, societal expectations, and the unbreakable bonds between mothers and daughters. Through their journeys, Tahira paints a relatable and often humorous portrait of the challenges and triumphs faced by middle-class Indian women.

The story revolves around two best friends, Swati and Gurveen, on the cusp of adolescence. Swati grapples with a seemingly workaholic mother, Jyoti, a dedicated tutor who juggles multiple responsibilities. Gurveen, on the other hand, witnesses the struggles of her own mother, Kiran, who battles loneliness in a loveless marriage with an absentee husband. Adding another layer to the narrative is Tanvi, Kiran's vivacious neighbour and a star player on the Mumbai women's cricket team. Despite her talent, Tanvi faces societal pressures and a condescending boyfriend who wants her girlfriend to be more girly.

Tahira’s strength lies in her ability to craft relatable characters. Women telling women stories is a genre that rarely disappoints. The film's charm lies in its light-hearted yet honest portrayal of everyday life. The director cleverly navigates between humour and emotional vulnerability, as the Sharma women navigate challenges big and small. For instance, Jyoti's relentless pursuit of her work and career is juxtaposed with the relatable struggles of Swati, who simply craves her mother's attention. Similarly, Kiran's loneliness is counterbalanced by the heartwarming bond she shares with her daughter, Gurveen. However, the depiction of Tanvi, the aspiring cricketer, is arguably the weakest aspect of the film. Although her character arc attempts to highlight the misogyny women face, it ultimately serves as a distraction from the two well-crafted storylines. The movie would have been stronger if it had focused solely on the two separate mother-daughter narratives.

Sharmajee Ki Beti excels in its nuanced portrayal of feminism. It doesn’t portray men in a horrific light. The movie’s aim isn’t to villainise men but just to tell women stories. Tahira’s focus is to just highlight what every woman goes through in her daily life. It doesn't preach or present a one-dimensional view. Instead, it celebrates the diverse aspirations and journeys of its female characters. Jyoti, for instance, shatters the stereotype of the sacrificing mother, while Tanvi challenges the limitations placed on women in sports. The film champions the idea that women can be ambitious, nurturing, strong, and vulnerable – all at the same time.

The script is peppered with sharp wit and keen observations of Indian middle-class life. Despite its focus on serious themes, Sharmajee Ki Beti is a predominantly light-hearted film. Tahira uses humour effectively to navigate complex situations. The film beautifully captures the dynamics of familial relationships, the anxieties of adolescence, and the yearning for connection. The coming-of-age stories of Swati and Gurveen resonate with a genuineness that is both heartwarming and relatable.

Discussing the negatives, the film's pacing can be uneven, with some subplots getting less focus than others. Additionally, it occasionally risks becoming predictable. The screenplay lacks subtlety and tends to over-explain things. The debut director tries to cover all bases, resulting in an overstuffed narrative that completely unravels in the last 20 minutes. Some plotlines are resolved too quickly, giving a rushed feel to the ending. One criticism of the movie involves Tahira's handling of the younger generation's issues. Swati and Gurveen discuss topics like menstruation and relationships typical of pre-teens or early teens, but the portrayal falls short. In an effort to resonate with Gen Z, the filmmakers missed the mark. For instance, Swati complains to Gurveen about hormonal changes and feeling like her body isn't developing normally, comparing it to being run over by a road roller. Such scenes could potentially make young viewers insecure about their own bodies despite the film's attempt to address puberty-related concerns.

The performances are a major highlight of the film. The young actors, Vanshika Taparia as Swati and Arista Mehta as Gurveen deliver remarkably natural portrayals, capturing the awkwardness and vulnerability of adolescence. Sakshi Tanvar as Jyoti feels like just another day at the office for her. She embodies the sacrifices many working mothers make while balancing family and career. There are very few better than her who can do such roles with so much honesty and simplicity. Divya Dutta as Kiran is equally impressive, showcasing the silent strength and quiet desperation of a woman yearning for connection. She gets the most relatable character and does justice to every scene that she is in. Unfortunately, Saiyami Kher underwhelms. It's the writing that lets her down as well. Last year she delivered an incredible performance as a specially-abled cricketer in Ghoomer, but here she fails to portray her character as a cricketer. When you see Saiyami Kher, it seems it would have been better if she had pursued a cricket career rather than modelling and acting. She appears comfortable in cricketing scenes, but the same cannot be said for her performances in drama or comedy. Parvin Dabas and Sharib Hashmi add depth and humour to the supporting roles.

Tahira's debut as a feature film director is marked by honesty. While her lack of experience in direction is evident, her storytelling shines through. She earnestly aims to dismantle societal stereotypes. Jyoti, the single mother, is not portrayed as a victim but as a resilient, independent woman forging her own path. Tanvi's passion for cricket challenges the notion that certain domains are exclusively male. The film boldly advocates that women can pursue their dreams and achieve fulfilment on their own terms, despite societal expectations. However, in her zeal to convey these themes, the filmmaker occasionally veers into overdramatisation, leaving little space for subtlety.

Sharmajee Ki Beti is a welcome addition to the growing body of Indian films that celebrate women. It is a film that resonates not just with Sharma families across India but with any audience who recognises the strength and resilience of women. Tahira Kashyap’s directorial debut is a warm, witty, and ultimately uplifting film that leaves audiences with a smile and a renewed appreciation for all the Sharma ji ki beti in their own lives.

Sharmajee Ki Beti is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

