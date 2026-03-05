Nedungadu Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Puducherry:

The Nedungadu Assembly constituency is one of the 30 constituencies in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. It is the constituency number 24 of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katch, Puducherry Development Party, Puratchi Bharatham, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the state.

The Nedungadu Assembly constituency comes under the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Chandira Priyanga of the All India N.r. Congress (AINRC) won the seat by defeating Congress candidate A Marimuthu with a margin of 2,214 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Ve Vaithilingam won from the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,36,516 votes by defeating BJP candidate A Namassivayam.

Nedungadu Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 31,557 voters in the Nedungadu constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 14,610 were male and 16,945 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender. There were 678 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nedungadu in 2021 was 23 (21 men and 02 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Nedungadu constituency was 30,653. Out of this, 14,355 voters were male, 16,298 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 357 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nedungadu in 2016 was 42 (28 men and 14 women).

Nedungadu Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Puducherry.

Nedungadu Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Nedungadu will be declared along with the other 29 Assembly constituencies of Puducherry.

Nedungadu Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Puducherry are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Nedungadu Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, All India N.r. Congress (AINRC) candidate Chandira Priyanga won the Nedungadu seat with a margin of 2,214 votes (8.33%). She received 10,774 votes with a vote share of 40.20%. She defeated Congress candidate A Marimuthu, who got 8,560 votes (31.94%). Independent candidate Dr V Vigneswaran stood third with 5,606 votes (20.92%).

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections, All India N.r. Congress (AINRC) candidate Chandirapriyanga won the Nedungadu seat with a margin of 1,094 votes (4.29%). She received 8,789 votes with a vote share of 34.48%. Congress candidate A Marimottou got 7,695 votes (30.19%) and was the runner-up. ADMK candidate G Panneer Selvam stood third with 2957 votes (11.60%).

Nedungadu Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Chandira Priyanga (AINRC)

2016: Chandira Priyanga (AINRC)

2011: M Chandhrakasu (AINRC)

Nedungadu​ Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nedungadu Assembly constituency was 26,544 or 85.03 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 25,491 or 83.18 per cent.