Murshid Web Series Review: Kay Kay Menon overshadows others in Shravan Tiwari's gangster-drama

Read Murshid Web Series Review here Photo:TMDB Movie Name: Murshid

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: 30/08/2024

30/08/2024 Director: Shravan Tiwari

Genre: Gangster-Drama

Gang wars often broke out in Mumbai (formerly known as Bombay) during the 1990s. Newspaper headlines back then tended to focus on the underworld. Murshid, web series directed by Shravan Tiwari, is focused on a criminal from that era who escaped the underworld but, after a long period of time, finds himself returning there by fate. The plot majorly revolves around Murshid (Kay Kay Menon), an ex-mafia don turned philanthropist who returns to the world of crime after his son is in danger and faces death threats. Set in the chaotic Bombay underworld and its gangster horror, the new web series transports you to the 1980s and 1990s, when the city was plagued by crime and even police forces failed to apprehend mafia dons. The seven-episode series, which is supported by actors like Tanuj Virwani, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Shringarpure, Karamveer Chaudhary, and Anang Desai, is all about politics, manipulation, competing gangs, family turmoil, and the vibrant hues of Mumbai!

Story

The protagonist of the tale is Murshid Pathan (Kay Kay Menon), a well-known underworld don from Mumbai in the 1990s. Despite having two biological kids, he chose to adopt Kumar Pratap (Tanuj Virwani), an orphan who grew up to become a police inspector. He chooses to leave the underworld since he believes he is to blame for the death of his older son. Given the circumstances, Zakir Hussain's character Farid takes Murshid's place and begins to rule Mumbai. Murshid's biological kid enlists with Farid's gang and becomes entangled in a major plot. Given the circumstances and his concern over losing another son, Murshid was forced to re-establish his links with the underworld. Farid, the adversary, has now risen to the same level of authority as Murshid did in the past. Will this competition come to an end? Can Murshid bring his younger son back? One needs to watch this series in order to find out the answers to these questions.



Direction and writing

It appears that writer and director Shravan Tiwari has worked hard to create a realistic sense of the plot. He deserves praise for assigning the appropriate individuals to the appropriate positions. This multi-layered web series concentrates on multiple historical periods and will constantly be moving between past and present, bringing a fusion of secrets and narrative twists to keep you on the edge of your toes. However, the timeline juggling does seem appalling at places. A couple of sections in the plot may seem to drag a little, but each episode ends with an enticing tease towards the next one. The conversation and punchlines are really amazing. Even if the author may not be trying to elevate the mafia Don, these kinds of personalities do draw in readers.

Acting

In this series, actor Kay Kay Menon is the main attraction. He justifies Murshid Pathan's status as a gangster. Everything about him seems so genuine, from the way he delivers the dialogue to the way he looks. He gave an absolutely amazing performance. However, Tanuj Virwani, an actor, also left an incredible impression on the crowd with his performance. However, each time they share a frame, Menon always steals the show from the actor. Anang Desai, Rajesh Shringarpure, Karamveer Chaudhary, Zakir Hussain, and other performers have also performed their parts well.

Verdict

All things considered, filmmaker Shravan Tiwari has made every effort to rival the greatest Bollywood gangster dramas. Tanuj Virwani, Kay Kay Menon, and Zakir Hussain are the cornerstones of the power. They have captivated the audience and kept those characters vibrant with their outstanding acting. This series is perfect for you if you enjoy mobster drama. Zee5 is currently offering Murshid for streaming.