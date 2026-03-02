Kara release date announced: Know when Dhanush and Vignesh Raja's film hit theatres

New Delhi:

South actor Dhanush is all set to appear in the Telugu action film Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja. Previously titled D54, Kara is scheduled for release in April 2026, and the makers officially announced the release date on Monday. Read on to find out when the film will hit theatres.

The crime thriller is written by Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja. It is produced by Ishari K Ganesh, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. For the unversed, the title of the film was unveiled during Pongal 2026.

Dhanush's Kara release date out

Sharing a new poster of the film, Dhanush announced that Kara will be released in theatres worldwide on April 30, 2026. In the caption, he wrote, "Kara April 30th worldwide (sic)." Take a look below:

Kara to clash with Ram Charan's Peddi

It is important to note that Kara will clash at the box office with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi on April 30, 2026.

This is a developing story.

