Vishwanath and Sons: Suriya holds a baby in first look poster of Venky Atluri's film; Know release timeline

New Delhi:

The makers of Suriya's upcoming film, previously titled Suriya 46, have unveiled its official title along with the first-look poster. The film has been titled Vishwanath and Sons, and the makers also shared the poster along with the release date on Monday, March 2, 2026. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the Telugu film is produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

In the poster, Suriya can be seen smiling, cradling a baby in a carrier strapped to him, while holding a milk bottle in one hand. Read on to know when the film is releasing on big screens.

Vishwanath and Sons: Suriya's first look poster of Venky Atluri's film unveiled

Sharing the first look poster of the film on Instagram, actor Suriya wrote, "Love with a difference, family with a purpose — we arrive in July as a wholesome entertainer (sic)." Take a look below:

Ever since the post was released online, it has garnered widespread attention from fans and followers. One user wrote, "Bringing back the vintage look (sic)." Another added, "Omg, can’t wait for this (sic)." "A wholesome padam is all we want! (sic)," commented an Instagram user.

Vishwanath and Sons: Cast and release timeline

The Telugu film Vishwanath and Sons features Suriya, Raveena Tandon, Radhika Sarathkumar, Bhavani Sre, and Bjorn Surrao in key roles. The film is set to hit the big screens in July 2026, however, the makers are yet to announce the exact release date.

Suriya's work front

On the work front, Tamil actor Suriya was last seen in 2025 film Retro alongside Pooja Hegde and Shriya Saran. The action thriller film was writtem and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is available for streaming on Netflix.

